Keith L. LeClair
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
LeClair, Keith L.

July 26, 1923 - September 25, 2020

WWII Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rose LeClair; loving wife Marion; son, Alan Eugene LeClair; daughter-in-law, Mary LeClair; and granddaughter, Michaela Ring. Survived by sons, Steven and Mikel LeClair; and many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 29, 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, all at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, September 30, 10am, St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 N 65th St). For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
