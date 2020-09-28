Menu
John W. Szalewski
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Szalewski, John W.

March 2, 1931 - September 26, 2020

John served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. In 1951 he joined the Omaha Police Department where he proudly served for over 30 years. After retirement, John worked as the Chief Security Officer at Boys Town National Research Hospital. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Parish and coached baseball, football and basketball. John loved flying along with being a flight instructor. He had a passion for playing the accordion and enjoyed attending polka dances.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lou (Antczak) Szalewski; and son-in-law Louis Cavalieri. Survived by his five children, Kay (John) Podjenski, John Paul (Tina) Szalewski, Tom (Lori) Szalewski, Judy (John) Thompson, and Janet (Jim) Middleton; also his 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; plus 3 soon-to-be great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:30am at the Funeral Home then to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41st and J) for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
29
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
30
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
41st and J
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.