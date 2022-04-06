Age 46. Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, USAF Sgt. Jurdge Allen and Ernestine Allen; father, Willie Saunders, Sr., aunt Earlene Price; aunt Debra Loyd; and uncle John Allen, Sr. Aaron is survived by his mother, Rosie L. Allen; brother, Novell; and sister, Lois Allen-Hopgood.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. VISITATION: 1 hour prior from 10-11am.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.