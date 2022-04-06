Menu
Aaron T. Allen
1975 - 2022
BORN
1975
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Allen, Aaron T.

May 23, 1975 - March 28, 2022

Age 46. Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, USAF Sgt. Jurdge Allen and Ernestine Allen; father, Willie Saunders, Sr., aunt Earlene Price; aunt Debra Loyd; and uncle John Allen, Sr. Aaron is survived by his mother, Rosie L. Allen; brother, Novell; and sister, Lois Allen-Hopgood.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. VISITATION: 1 hour prior from 10-11am.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
April 3, 2022
