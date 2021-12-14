Earle, Adah C.



October 2, 1930 - December 5, 2021



Adah Marie (Corson) Earle died peacefully at the age of 91 on December 5, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska after a long and fruitful life. She was born on October 2, 1930, in Genoa, Illinois to Milton and Martha Corson. Adah earned her Associate's Degree at Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut and Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois.



Adah met her husband, Dr. Alvin Mathews Earle "Al", when they were both working at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and they married on September 12, 1954. The pair worked side by side for many years at the University of Nebraska where Al worked as a Professor and Adah assisted in his research as a Medical Technologist. Al went on to serve a number of years at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), as Vice Chairman of the Department of Anatomy, specializing in neuroanatomy. Adah was a loving and supportive wife until his death in 1996, and after. Adah continued Al's spirit through her involvement with the UNMC Faculty Wives Club. She continued his legacy through the Dr. Alvin M. Earle Award, given to a University of Nebraska Medical Center student annually who demonstrated sincere interest in his discipline, involvement with students and excellence in quality of instruction.



Adah was a devout Christian and spent many days at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on 84th Street in Omaha, where she was a member of the congregation for 53 years. She served on the Alter Guild for numerous years and volunteered often in their Nearly New Shop. She also played an active role in St. Monica's, whose mission is life changing recovery for women. Adah was also incredibly active in her community and her devotion to giving back was endless as she gave to many charities annually that she felt a cause or connection to. She was a member of the National Thespian Society, a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a lifetime member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.



Adah is survived by her brother, David Corson (Carol); and was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Corson. She is survived by her wonderful children, Lisa Kolstad and Daniel Earle (Mary Grace); her eldest son, David Earle, passed away on December 11, 2021. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Serena Patterson (Sean), Sarah Bilyeu Kamiksisian (Harout), Matthew Earle, Shawna Kolstad (Manuel Valencia), Katie Earle (Kathy Gadimyan), Jeffrey Earle, and Hunter Earle; in addition by her great-grandchildren: Mason Patterson, Curren Patterson and Xander Earle.



May her gregarious spirit live on in eternity and may she be greeted in paradise by her loving husband, parents, sister, and son, and an abundance of cheesecake, shellfish, cheese, pickles and eggnog.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.