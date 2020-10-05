Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Adrian G. Perales
Perales, Adrian G.

January 28, 1992 - October 3, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Sergio Hernadez. Survived by wife, Rebecca Gonzalez Perales; children, Meela and Galileo; mother, Maria Carmen Perales; sister, Monique Perales; half-brother, Sergio; grandparents, Francisca Loera and Crecencio Perales; niece, Mikayla; many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, October 7, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 8, 1pm at Southridge Church New Hope, 1430 S. 14th St, Omaha, NE 68108. INTERMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Southridge Church New Hope
1430 S. 14th St,, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Daphne Sheldon
October 4, 2020