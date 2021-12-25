Adrian and her husband own a self-service bait shop in Millard, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Adrian and Lorraine. Survived by husband, Larry Dendinger; son, Daniel Wielandt; step-children, Justin Dendinger, Jaycie Leistico, and Jacob Dendinger; sisters, Margaret Johnson, Lorrie Onik, and Chris Whitten; brother, Tim VanOeveren; 7 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2021, from 1-5pm at I.B.E.W. (13306 Stevens St. Omaha, NE 68137). INURNMENT in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.
Larry, I´m so sorry to hear of Adrian´s passing. I worked with her several years ago at Bell Federal Credit Union (Centris now). Adrian had a way of always making people smile. I´ll never forget how she fell in love with you watching you pull up in the drive-thru. It was truly love at first sight.
Mary Jo Kaiser
January 31, 2022
My deepest sympathy to your family. She was a wonderful women and will be deeply missed.
Melody Henson (Krueger)
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss.I didn´t know her well but I remember her cheerfulness and being the nicest person.I will miss her.
Bob Krueger
January 6, 2022
I remember Adrian from the old neighborhood. She had the best smile and was a sweet girl. My condolences to her family from the entire Smith clan.
Colleen (Smith) Conley
December 27, 2021
Simply the Best! The Best friendship The Best neighbor The Best smile!! All of our families love to Larry and Family! Adrian was the BEST!!