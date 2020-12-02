Lee, Agnes C.
March 27, 1930 - November 27, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, James; son, Jimmy; and daughter, Ann. Survived by grandchildren, Mike and Chris Bourque, Jamie Bernholtz; and 10 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION begins Thursday 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Graceland Park.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.