Agnes C. Lee
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Lee, Agnes C.

March 27, 1930 - November 27, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James; son, Jimmy; and daughter, Ann. Survived by grandchildren, Mike and Chris Bourque, Jamie Bernholtz; and 10 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Thursday 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Graceland Park.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
So sorry for the families loss. May God bless and keep Aggie and comfort you all in your time of sorrow.
Colette Coschka
November 30, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss. You and your Family are in my prayers.We all will miss Aunt Aggie.
Mary Ann Jones
November 30, 2020