Dorsey, Agnes



November 12, 1936 - June 15, 2021



Age 84. She was born to Lee and Agnes (Carter) Blackburn in Omaha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Watson and Ethel Freeman.



Agnes is survived by her children, Wil Dorsey, Donna Dorsey, Kevin (Lynne) Dorsey, Brenda Dorsey, Daniel Dorsey, and Bruce Dorsey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION will be held from 6-8pm at Good Shepherd 90th Street Chapel on Thursday, June 24. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10am at Good Shepherd 90th Street Chapel on Friday, June 25. INTERMENT will be in Mt Hope Cemetery.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME



90TH STREET CHAPEL



3809 N. 90th | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.