Age 84. She was born to Lee and Agnes (Carter) Blackburn in Omaha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Watson and Ethel Freeman.
Agnes is survived by her children, Wil Dorsey, Donna Dorsey, Kevin (Lynne) Dorsey, Brenda Dorsey, Daniel Dorsey, and Bruce Dorsey; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and a host of other family and friends.
VISITATION will be held from 6-8pm at Good Shepherd 90th Street Chapel on Thursday, June 24. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10am at Good Shepherd 90th Street Chapel on Friday, June 25. INTERMENT will be in Mt Hope Cemetery.
So sorry to hear. Ms. Carol was always kind. She worked with me around 20 years at Family Housing Advisory Services.
Teresa Coleman Hunter
Work
June 25, 2021
We´re so sorry for your loss, we´re praying God will comfort your hearts and strengthen you in your timea of sorrow. You mother had a calm, gentle spirit, she will truly be missed. We love you, we´re here if you need anything .
Pam McCowin and Family
Family
June 25, 2021
Condolences to the Dorsey family with the loss of your loved one. Wil, may memories of your mother and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead. Thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Rodger & Sharon Ulmar
June 24, 2021
You and your family have my deepest condolences.
Tisa
Other
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Dorsey family. Carol was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed by all. May you rest in peace.
Tanya T. vant
Family
June 21, 2021
I will miss calling and checking on this wonderful lady, (the greatest Aunt on earth) and now in Gods present. Thank you for great memories . Job well done Auntie. Love you Karen:-)