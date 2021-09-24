John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Having just gone through the 2021 Holiday season, it is more clear than ever how I miss my mom. I am so sorry it took not having her with the siblings this holiday season to realize what a huge blessing Mom was to me, my wife and Mom's children and grandchildren.
Phil Marquard
Family
January 21, 2022
Grandma I will miss your unconditional love. Thank you for being supportive of me and making me laugh and giving me Insight on life. I'm really going to miss having either a soda or a coffee with you and just talking. Much love and may God bless you in Heaven.
Daniel Marquard
September 25, 2021
Dear Steve and Paul:
I am so sorry to hear of the death of your dear mother. I remember your parents well from our undergrad years at Creighton. I will remember them both at Mass this weekend.
Fr. Jim Clifton, SJ
Other
September 21, 2021
Where can I start - your family was our family in Omaha. We loved your Mom and Dad - all the fun times we had celebrating holidays. In good times and bad, they were always there for us. I was glad we got to visit your Mom about three years ago. Please keep in touch. God Bless!