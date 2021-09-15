Marquard, Agnes Gaetana



June 5, 1927 - September 13, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Conrad Marquard; and daughter, Claudia Brand.



Survived by children, Phil (Bobbie) Marquard, Maribeth (Tom Byassee) Marquard, Steve (Mary) Marquard, Paul Marquard, Conrad Wm (Anne) Marquard, Jim Marquard, and Julianne (Pete) Carbonell; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Bergantino; sisters, Ruthanne (Ed) Dragonovsky, and Linda Bergantino; numerous nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL MASS: Friday, September 24, 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Flower Hill Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Care Hospice, or VNA.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 23, 2021.