Marquard, Agnes Gaetana
June 5, 1927 - September 13, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Conrad Marquard; and daughter, Claudia Brand.
Survived by children, Phil (Bobbie) Marquard, Maribeth (Tom Byassee) Marquard, Steve (Mary) Marquard, Paul Marquard, Conrad Wm (Anne) Marquard, Jim Marquard, and Julianne (Pete) Carbonell; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Bergantino; sisters, Ruthanne (Ed) Dragonovsky, and Linda Bergantino; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL MASS: Friday, September 24, 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Flower Hill Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Care Hospice, or VNA.
Sep
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
Sep
24
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
NE
Having just gone through the 2021 Holiday season, it is more clear than ever how I miss my mom. I am so sorry it took not having her with the siblings this holiday season to realize what a huge blessing Mom was to me, my wife and Mom's children and grandchildren.
Phil Marquard
Family
January 21, 2022
Grandma I will miss your unconditional love. Thank you for being supportive of me and making me laugh and giving me Insight on life. I'm really going to miss having either a soda or a coffee with you and just talking. Much love and may God bless you in Heaven.
Daniel Marquard
September 25, 2021
Dear Steve and Paul:
I am so sorry to hear of the death of your dear mother. I remember your parents well from our undergrad years at Creighton. I will remember them both at Mass this weekend.
Fr. Jim Clifton, SJ
Other
September 21, 2021
Where can I start - your family was our family in Omaha. We loved your Mom and Dad - all the fun times we had celebrating holidays. In good times and bad, they were always there for us. I was glad we got to visit your Mom about three years ago. Please keep in touch. God Bless!