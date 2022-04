Stigge, Agnes M.August 23, 1929 - April 5, 2022Gretna - Preceded in death by husband, Gus; granddaughter, Laurie Brummett; great-grandson, Wyatt Crook. Survived by children: Susan Brammann, Sandra Steele (Ray), Steven (Mary), Thomas, Jeffery, Kristen May (Joseph), Mark (Judy), Ann Dukat (Monte); 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Kay Lavigne; many family and friends.VISITATION Friday, 5-6:30pm with Vigil Service at 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Saturday (4/9/22) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment Cedardale Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com