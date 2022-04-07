Menu
Agnes M. Stigge
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
Stigge, Agnes M.

August 23, 1929 - April 5, 2022

Gretna - Preceded in death by husband, Gus; granddaughter, Laurie Brummett; great-grandson, Wyatt Crook. Survived by children: Susan Brammann, Sandra Steele (Ray), Steven (Mary), Thomas, Jeffery, Kristen May (Joseph), Mark (Judy), Ann Dukat (Monte); 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Kay Lavigne; many family and friends.

VISITATION Friday, 5-6:30pm with Vigil Service at 6:30pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 10am Saturday (4/9/22) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment Cedardale Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE

402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Apr
8
Service
6:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Apr
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
508 Angus St. , Gretna, NE
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
