Steward, Aileen B.
September 18, 1926 - December 2, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Bob; daughters, Kay and Tracy. Survived by daughters, Janice and Christine; grandchildren: Lucas, Nicki, Jon, Carolyn and Nick; 5 great grandchildren; brother, James Tooker, nieces and nephews.
No Services.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.