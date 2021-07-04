Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan E. Burr
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
Burr, Alan E.

Age 73 - January 13, 2021

Humboldt, NE. Passed away from complications of COVID. Alan is survived by his sister, Beverlee (Kevin) Keller of Lincoln; and sister-in-law, Sandy Burr of Olathe, KS; nieces and nephews: Kyle Keller, Rachelle (John Clark) Keller, Kinsey (Andy) Bauer, Mike Schwieger and Kelly Schwieger; many cousins, special friends and numerous students who became lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Following the Service, all are invited to Robber's Cave, 925 Robber's Cave Road, Lincoln for a reception.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Al´s passing!! He was a great man!! My father (Rob Senkbile) was a very good friend of Al´s...
Brandy Senkbile Campos
Friend
July 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results