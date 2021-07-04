Burr, Alan E.



Age 73 - January 13, 2021



Humboldt, NE. Passed away from complications of COVID. Alan is survived by his sister, Beverlee (Kevin) Keller of Lincoln; and sister-in-law, Sandy Burr of Olathe, KS; nieces and nephews: Kyle Keller, Rachelle (John Clark) Keller, Kinsey (Andy) Bauer, Mike Schwieger and Kelly Schwieger; many cousins, special friends and numerous students who became lifelong friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Following the Service, all are invited to Robber's Cave, 925 Robber's Cave Road, Lincoln for a reception.



