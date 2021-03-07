Draney, Alan Webster



January 8, 1941 - March 1, 2021



Alan Webster Draney, age 80 of Omaha, NE, passed away at home, March 1, 2021 with his wife, Rachiel Birchfield Draney at his side. His grandson, Zachary Hamrick, helped take care of him in his final months was also present.



Alan was born on January 8, 1941 in Omaha, NE to Cecil C. and Ceba Webster Draney.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his son, Alan "Buddy" Draney Jr.; his brother, Cecil C. "Bud" Draney Jr.; and his sister, Joan Draney McCarthy. He is survived by his wife, Rachiel; and children, Rachiel (Shellie) Overman, Ed Draney, and Susie Simonsen; his brother, John Draney; and sisters, Donna Draney Whiteside and Mary Draney Skupien; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Alan graduated from Creighton Prep High School in Omaha and obtained his college degree from Princeton University. He taught Literature at both Princeton and West Virginia State Universities. He also spent many years organizing fund raising for various churches and schools across the country. Alan loved taking walks with his dog, Keegan, gardening and playing golf with his friends. He will be dearly missed for his calm, pleasant, and happy presence.



Private Family Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.