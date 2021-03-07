Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan Webster Draney
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Draney, Alan Webster

January 8, 1941 - March 1, 2021

Alan Webster Draney, age 80 of Omaha, NE, passed away at home, March 1, 2021 with his wife, Rachiel Birchfield Draney at his side. His grandson, Zachary Hamrick, helped take care of him in his final months was also present.

Alan was born on January 8, 1941 in Omaha, NE to Cecil C. and Ceba Webster Draney.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his son, Alan "Buddy" Draney Jr.; his brother, Cecil C. "Bud" Draney Jr.; and his sister, Joan Draney McCarthy. He is survived by his wife, Rachiel; and children, Rachiel (Shellie) Overman, Ed Draney, and Susie Simonsen; his brother, John Draney; and sisters, Donna Draney Whiteside and Mary Draney Skupien; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Alan graduated from Creighton Prep High School in Omaha and obtained his college degree from Princeton University. He taught Literature at both Princeton and West Virginia State Universities. He also spent many years organizing fund raising for various churches and schools across the country. Alan loved taking walks with his dog, Keegan, gardening and playing golf with his friends. He will be dearly missed for his calm, pleasant, and happy presence.

Private Family Services.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kremer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Thrace Soryn(Susan Draney)
March 14, 2021
Draney family, so sorry for your loss. Barbara (Tom) Webster
Barbara (Tom) Webster
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Al was always happy to see us cousins, will miss his smile.
Barbara Daley
March 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Rachiel and family. Alan was a good man, and he will be missed.
Dan Draney
March 7, 2021
my old prep s golf teamate sink a putt up there for me
john atkins
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mary Ann (John) Webster
Mary Ann Webster
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results