Gail, my deepest sympathies for your loss. Although it has been decades since I last had the opportunity to see or speak to both of you, you and Al have always been in my thoughts. It was a privilege to have known and to have grown up with Al. To have seen him grow emotionally and mentally to become one of the hardest working gentleman I have ever known was a pleasure. His transformation to a father figure was an inspiration to me. I personally don't work with Al, I may not have been an actual family member, but our time together growing up in school, and our friendship afterwards will always be in my heart. I pray that your family's grieving is short and your love continues to grow forever. Sincerely, Charles and Cynthia Slack

Charles Slack December 26, 2021