Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan John Grill
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Grill, Alan John

April 25, 1955 - December 17, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Samuel Grill. Survived by loving wife of 40 years, Gail Grill; mother, Ethel Grill; children, Justin (Anastasia) Grill and Alison (Jaime) Baquero-Cruz; grandchildren, Jaime, Gabriel, Dominic, and Ava Baquero-Cruz; siblings, Larry (Ann) Grill, Jeff Grill, and Debbie White.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 21, 10:30 - 11:30am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11:30am. Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church in Papillion, NE.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry to hear of this.Peace to the family.
linda robinson
Other
December 27, 2021
Gail, my deepest sympathies for your loss. Although it has been decades since I last had the opportunity to see or speak to both of you, you and Al have always been in my thoughts. It was a privilege to have known and to have grown up with Al. To have seen him grow emotionally and mentally to become one of the hardest working gentleman I have ever known was a pleasure. His transformation to a father figure was an inspiration to me. I personally don't work with Al, I may not have been an actual family member, but our time together growing up in school, and our friendship afterwards will always be in my heart. I pray that your family's grieving is short and your love continues to grow forever. Sincerely, Charles and Cynthia Slack
Charles Slack
December 26, 2021
Gail. Our deepest condolences to you and the family. We just found out. Our prayers are with you
Dorothy Sutphen
Other
December 21, 2021
My husband (Ken) and I would like to offer our deepest condolences to Gail Grill, their children and grandchildren. My heart goes out to his Mom, siblings; Larry, Jeff and Debbie as well. Al and I were close friends in high school and college. Although I haven´t seen Al in many years, I´ve often thought of Al and Gail, always wishing the best for them both through the years. May the Lord grant you all comfort and blessings in your memories of him.
Teri Mitchell Howard
Friend
December 20, 2021
I worked with Al many years ago at Word and Data and he was my boss for a few years. Always found Al to be smart, personable and hardworking. He helped mentor me when I was a young sales person. Rest in Peace Al and God's blessings and condolences to his wife and family.
Randy Haug
Work
December 20, 2021
I cant believe it! Thoughts and prayers to his wife Gail, mom and kids and grandkids. Although I hadnt seen Al in a long time , our gang hungout all through high school and beyond. VAya con dios my freind.
Larry Olson
Friend
December 19, 2021
RIP Al.
Jim Blankenship
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results