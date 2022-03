Meyer, Alan F.



November 25, 1946 - March 14, 2020



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday 11am at St. Mark Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Pacific Street Chapel



14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.