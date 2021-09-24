Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Albert Leo Ring Sr., age 86, of Neola, IA, passed away at CHI Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs, on September 20, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1934, to the late Frank R. and Rowena (Talty) Ring. Albert graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School, in Neola. He married his greatest love, Verna (Miller) Ring, on November 27, 1958, at St. Patrick's Church, Council Bluffs. Together they were blessed with seven children, Deborah Schierbrock (Bill), Frank Ring, Denise Ring (Mike), Albert Ring Jr. (Connie), Walt Ring (Phylisha), Joanne Manhart (Brian), Alan Ring (Teresa); 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his brothers, Andy Ring (SaraLee), Ronnie Ring (Judy), Ben Ring (Callie); and sisters, Donna Stageman (Mark), Theresa Taylor (Orval), Martha Denning (Bernard), Jeanette Long (Harry) and Frankie Tiarks (Aaron). He will also be missed by his special friend and companion, Charlotte Wise. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna; his parents; brother, Dick (and Berdine) Ring; sisters, Clare Delanty and Linda Ring.
His life work was building the family trucking business, Ring Transfer, which was founded by his father Frank R. Ring in 1923. He and brother Dick took over the business when their father passed in 1951. Later, brothers Andy, Ronnie and Ben joined the company. Countless trips were made to the Omaha Stockyards and later, freight distribution across the country. The Ring Trucking Company has been in operation for 98 consecutive years.
Big Al, as he was known to many, was one-of-a-kind. After retirement, his hobby was to collect and create his own unique yard art, and he would often enlist the help of family and friends to complete the projects. If you visited Albert on a Saturday night, you would have to watch Molly B's Polka Show (or Gunsmoke). He deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren, to whom he would affectionately assign special nicknames. Albert was a great man who will be missed by many.
OPEN VISITATION: Monday, 4-8pm; MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10:30am, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola, followed by a luncheon at the St. Patrick Church Social Hall. Per family request, social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Albert I remember you holding court at the garage where all the trucks were parked. Us guys would stop by after school to visit with Andy, Ben and Ron. As I recall it you were the disciplinarian for your younger brothers. My prayer tonite is that you are now visiting with Jesus and perhaps telling a story or listening to one. God Bless you and your family.
James Dargin
School
September 28, 2021
Uncle Albert as we knew him as was one of a kind!! He was there for my family during a time that we needed friends well never forget what he did for our family. My prayers go out to his family during this time today and every day!
Robin Stehr
Friend
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the Ring family.
Dana Miller
September 24, 2021
Prayers for you all during this most difficult time!
Kris Stamp
Friend
September 24, 2021
Big Al will be missed my grandfather Ralph Kerber used them to haul livestock many years My father used them also as well as myself. Drove truck for the Ring family so knew them all well Prayers to the family