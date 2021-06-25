Saigh, Albert Jr.



Age 57



Albert Saigh Jr., of Omaha, NE, passed away on June 21, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. Albert had a big heart, loved life, had a talent and passion for cooking and enjoyed playing golf.



Albert is survived by his two sisters, Kathy Jones and Sharon Saigh; sister-in-law, Chris Noe; nieces: Heather Mowinkel (Aaron), Holly Hummel (Derek), Brooke Kuvetakis (Emmanuel); nephews, Jason Jones (Chelsey), Brandon Jones; 6 great-nieces and nephews and countless close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Vida Saigh; and brother, Tim.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: July 12, 2021, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Tiburon Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family for a later donation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.