Albert Saigh Jr., of Omaha, NE, passed away on June 21, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. Albert had a big heart, loved life, had a talent and passion for cooking and enjoyed playing golf.
Albert is survived by his two sisters, Kathy Jones and Sharon Saigh; sister-in-law, Chris Noe; nieces: Heather Mowinkel (Aaron), Holly Hummel (Derek), Brooke Kuvetakis (Emmanuel); nephews, Jason Jones (Chelsey), Brandon Jones; 6 great-nieces and nephews and countless close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Vida Saigh; and brother, Tim.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: July 12, 2021, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Tiburon Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family for a later donation.
Dear Kathy & Sharon,
We are so sorry for your loss. Tim´s beautiful soul, spirit and heart will be missed.
Love,
Simone, Sophie & Sam Wehbe & Family
June 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thoughts and prayers are with you all always enjoyed Al conversations and food. May His memory be eternal
Sara Maloley
June 25, 2021
Albert was a highly intelligent and interesting man, as he chef-trained in Paris and worked as one of the Head Chef's @ Pebble Beach. At Stan Olsen AUTO, Albert graciously cooked us many wonderful meals. And on the golf course, Albert was especially talented when using his foot wedge. RIP brother Albert. Thank you for your warmth, kindness, and double-sharp and sometimes caustic humor. We already miss you.