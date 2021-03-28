Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Field, Alberta Jean
August 5, 1937 - March 25, 2021
Alberta Jean Field, age 83, passed away peacefully holding the hand of her Significant Best Friend/Partner, George Reed. Her parents were Albert and Mary (Justus) Field.
Survived by brother, Ron and Yvonne (Rosso) Field; 5 nieces and nephews, Terry (Lisa) Field, Rhonda (Steve) Hanus, Tim (Kathy) Field, Tom (Pam) Field, Annette (John) Schreck; 15 Greats, and 11 Great-Greats.
Family Celebration of Life Monday, March 29, 1-3pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE.