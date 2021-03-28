Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alberta Jean Field
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Field, Alberta Jean

August 5, 1937 - March 25, 2021

Alberta Jean Field, age 83, passed away peacefully holding the hand of her Significant Best Friend/Partner, George Reed. Her parents were Albert and Mary (Justus) Field.

Survived by brother, Ron and Yvonne (Rosso) Field; 5 nieces and nephews, Terry (Lisa) Field, Rhonda (Steve) Hanus, Tim (Kathy) Field, Tom (Pam) Field, Annette (John) Schreck; 15 Greats, and 11 Great-Greats.

Family Celebration of Life Monday, March 29, 1-3pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Shari
March 29, 2021
Shari
March 29, 2021
Shari
March 29, 2021
Al and Dad (George) where best friends and I was thankful that she came to Boston (road trip) with my dad. She was a very sweet lady, with a great heart
Shari
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results