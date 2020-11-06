Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alberta M. Tschida
Tschida, Alberta M.

May 18, 1939 - November 4, 2020

Alberta passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Bellevue, NE at the age of 81 years from Lewy Body Dementia complicated by COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Kasparek; husband, Eugene "Gene" Tschida; and great-grandson Oliver. Alberta is survived by her children, Ron and wife, Teresa; stepdaughter, Linda; stepson, Alan and wife, Gay; five grandchildren, Hannah, Karen, Roger, Laura, and Samantha; and four step-grandchildren, Perrin, Simon, Hunter, and Theodore.

Celebration of Gene and Bertie's Lives Tuesday, November 10 from 3-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Private family Interment to follow at later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream and full details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.