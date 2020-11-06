Tschida, Alberta M.
May 18, 1939 - November 4, 2020
Alberta passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Bellevue, NE at the age of 81 years from Lewy Body Dementia complicated by COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Kasparek; husband, Eugene "Gene" Tschida; and great-grandson Oliver. Alberta is survived by her children, Ron and wife, Teresa; stepdaughter, Linda; stepson, Alan and wife, Gay; five grandchildren, Hannah, Karen, Roger, Laura, and Samantha; and four step-grandchildren, Perrin, Simon, Hunter, and Theodore.
Celebration of Gene and Bertie's Lives Tuesday, November 10 from 3-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Private family Interment to follow at later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream and full details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.