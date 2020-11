Tschida, Alberta M.May 18, 1939 - November 4, 2020Alberta passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Bellevue, NE at the age of 81 years from Lewy Body Dementia complicated by COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Kasparek; husband, Eugene "Gene" Tschida; and great-grandson Oliver. Alberta is survived by her children, Ron and wife, Teresa; stepdaughter, Linda; stepson, Alan and wife, Gay; five grandchildren, Hannah, Karen, Roger, Laura, and Samantha; and four step-grandchildren, Perrin, Simon, Hunter, and Theodore.Celebration of Gene and Bertie's Lives Tuesday, November 10 from 3-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. Private family Interment to follow at later date.Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream and full details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com