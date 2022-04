Rerucha, Albin J.



June 26, 1926 - July 1, 2021



Of Bruno, Nebraska.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 7, 10am, at St. Anthony's Church in Bruno. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm, with 7pm Knights of Columbus Rosary, at St. Anthony's. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Anthony's Cemetery with lunch following at church.



CHERMOK FUNERAL HOME



515 C St, David City, NE 68632 | (402) 367-3224



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.