Morey, Alexander T.
May 6, 1988 - June 5, 2021
Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by brothers, Jamie and Ryan Morey. Survived by wife, Elizabeth Morey; sons, Holden and Nolan Morey; parents, Frank and Kathy Morey; brother, Adam Morey; grandmother, Connie Herman.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9th from 4pm to 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 10th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Morey Children Education Fund.
To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
