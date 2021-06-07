Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexander T. Morey
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Morey, Alexander T.

May 6, 1988 - June 5, 2021

Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by brothers, Jamie and Ryan Morey. Survived by wife, Elizabeth Morey; sons, Holden and Nolan Morey; parents, Frank and Kathy Morey; brother, Adam Morey; grandmother, Connie Herman.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9th from 4pm to 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 10th at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Morey Children Education Fund.

To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathies to all of Alex´s families. May the Holy Spirit surround you all.
Teanne & Craig Spinharney
Other
June 8, 2021
I am thankful that I was able to watch Alex play baseball. My sympathy to Alex´s wife, Liz, and the boys. May Alex´s soul Rest In Peace. Ken
Kenneth Herman
Family
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results