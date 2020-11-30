Menu
Alfred E. Martin
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Martin, Alfred E.

December 28, 1944 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Anna Lee; and sister, Geneva. Survived by his wife, Anne; children: Chadwick Martin, Arien Martin, LaTrice Reed, Michael Williby, Craig Scott, Curt Scott, Daniel Martin, Dawnetta Martin, and Giovanni Martin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings: Beulah, Phyllis, Cathy, Doris, Mary, Jean, Marcus, Kenneth and Ricky.

FUNERAL: Wednesday, December 2, 11am, Spirit Life Church (48th and Harrison). Interment: Ft. Calhoun Cemetery. To view a broadcast of the Service, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I love you poppo
Tori
November 29, 2020
Anne, we were so sorry to hear of Al's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincerely, Dennis and Valerie
Dennis and Valerie Kennedy
November 28, 2020
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God's promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 27, 2020