Kelley, Alfred W.



August 15, 1924 - March 18, 2022



Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna (Behrendt) Kelley; sister, Lovina Bryant; and brothers, Lawrence Kelley and John Kelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Agnes Kelley; children, Mark (Preeyanan) Kelley, Debbie Kelley, Karen (Kevin) Stille, and Douglas (Debbie) Kelley; grandchildren, Camille (Darius) Amiri, Alicia (Ryan) Klug, Keith (Allison) Stille, Dennis (Brooke) Stille and Ben Stille, and Anna and Grant Kelley; 8 great-grandchildren; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.



VISITATION will take place on Tuesday, March 22, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with ROSARY SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046). Memorials have been requested by the family to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, and St. Jude Research Hospital. BURIAL in Cedar Dale Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.