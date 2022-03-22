VISITATION will take place on Tuesday, March 22, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with ROSARY SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046).
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
My entire family is so sorry for your loss. We would have been there had we known. Want you to know our love is sent during your time if loss. We all love ya...
Greta Hamilton Criner
Friend
March 23, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all today. It was always so nice to see Al out riding his bike. He was a wonderful man and you are a wonderful family we had the pleasure to know for almost 50 years. We have a lot of great memories. Rest In Peace dear friend. Rich and Lynda
LYNDA THORPE
March 22, 2022
Agnes ane family,
I was so sorry to hear of Alfred's passing. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort at this very difficult time.