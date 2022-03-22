Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred W. Kelley
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Kelley, Alfred W.

August 15, 1924 - March 18, 2022

VISITATION will take place on Tuesday, March 22, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with ROSARY SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046).

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St, La Vista, NE
Mar
22
Service
7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St, La Vista, NE
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E, Papillion, NE
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cedar Dale Cemetery
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My entire family is so sorry for your loss. We would have been there had we known. Want you to know our love is sent during your time if loss. We all love ya...
Greta Hamilton Criner
Friend
March 23, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all today. It was always so nice to see Al out riding his bike. He was a wonderful man and you are a wonderful family we had the pleasure to know for almost 50 years. We have a lot of great memories. Rest In Peace dear friend. Rich and Lynda
LYNDA THORPE
March 22, 2022
Agnes ane family, I was so sorry to hear of Alfred's passing. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort at this very difficult time.
Caryl Ann Horton
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results