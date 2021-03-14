Lutz, Alfred



December 8, 1924 - February 8, 2021



Alfred was born and raised in Denison, IA. It was there where he met Elta Krueger Preuss whom he married in 1960. They lived in Omaha where they raised their three daughters, Nancy, Tracy, and Danielle.



In 2016, Al moved to Santa Fe, NM, to be near Tracy and Danielle. He passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021. Al lived a good, long life. He worked hard but was lucky enough to enjoy time with so many great friends and neighbors. The annual block party was always something to look forward to.



Al was preceded in death by his wife, Elta; daughter, Nancy Schlotfeld; and grandson, Carsten Schlotfeld. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Lopez (Juan) and Danielle Woodman (Craig); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. There are no services planned at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences can be mailed to Tracy Lopez and/or Dani Woodman at 3186 La Avenida de San Marcos, Santa Fe, NM, 87507.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.