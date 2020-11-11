Martinez, Alfred Sr.
October 25, 1931 - November 9, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Vicente and Julia Taylor, Carlos Martinez.
Survived by wife, Dee Martinez; daughter, Lela Remijio (Mario); sons, Alfred Jr. (Jill), Mark (Cindi), John (Michelle) and Michael; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Jay Armetta; brothers, Charles Martinez and Robert Martinez; numerous other family members.
Private family service. The family will announce a celebration of Al's life at a later date when it is safe to do so.
