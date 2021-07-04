Condolences to the family and friends. Mr. Pagel, as I respectfully called him in class, as I was from the same generation, was an awesome teacher and friend. As I was the oldest student in his class, he appreciated having someone who "got it." He became a friend as well as teacher and left a great legacy to all his students. Rest in peace old friend.

Mary Cabral, former student. School July 4, 2021