Alfred Rose Sr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Rose, Alfred, Sr.

January 24, 1948 - October 21, 2021

Preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Mae and Willie Rose; siblings, Raymond Rose, Doug (Pam) Rose, Dorothy Gallagher, Troy Vern Rose, and Linda Mae Gilbert; sister-in-law, Fely Rose. Alfred is survived by sons, Alfred Rose Jr. (Marla), and Willie D. Rose (DeeMae); six grandchildren, Steven Rose (Karlie), Matthew Rose, Brittnee Clow (Andrew), Jason Rose, Shiley Rose and Bella Rose; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Billy Rose and Glenda Hetrick (Jerry).

SERVICE Friday December 17th at 2pm at the Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Rd Omaha NE 68138

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
