Mech, Alice A.



December 26, 1932 - October 17, 2020



Retired from Farmers National after 44 years. Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Frank Mech; brother, Frank Mech. Survived by sister, Angeline Novy; twin sister and caregiver, Esther Ruzicka; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday, October 20th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10:30am. Interment, Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.