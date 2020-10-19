Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alice A. Mech
Mech, Alice A.

December 26, 1932 - October 17, 2020

Retired from Farmers National after 44 years. Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Frank Mech; brother, Frank Mech. Survived by sister, Angeline Novy; twin sister and caregiver, Esther Ruzicka; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 20th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10:30am. Interment, Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
20
Service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.