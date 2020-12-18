I´ve been trying to think of some funny stories involving my Grandma but all I can think about is her kind and generous heart. Don´t get me wrong, I´ve got plenty of funny stories, she was a hilarious old lady, but she´s definitely better known for her giving nature. For almost 40 years she volunteered at Siena Francis House, helping with dinner service every Thursday and donating food, clothing, and whatever else she could give. If you needed help she did whatever she could to help. That´s what she did, it´s who she was, and it´s how she´ll be remembered. I love you and I´ll miss you, Teddy Grams!

Megan Wilcox December 21, 2020