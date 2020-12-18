Menu
Alice M. Adams
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Adams, Alice M.

December 14, 1929 - December 17, 2020

Preceded by husband, Robert; and great-grandsons, Xander Fanciullo, Bodhi Wilcox. Survived by sons, Richard (Mary), John (Tammy); daughters, Mary Adams, Margaret Zach (Larry); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Private Family Funeral Mass: Monday, Monday, Dec. 21st, 11am, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Memorials to Siena Francis House. To view live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Adalbert Catholic Church (Private family service)
(Live broadcast @ www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
21 Entries
Rick, sorry to hear your mom died, she was a good woman. She was a regular volunteer when we were kids at St. Adalbert´s. She made the best sugar cookies every year for Valentines Day. A great memory! My mother in law Polly Wagner loved playing bridge with her. It´s a small world.
Diane Lea Wagner
January 13, 2021
Our family will miss Alice. Condolences and prayers to the family.
Colleen Reiman
December 31, 2020
I´ve been trying to think of some funny stories involving my Grandma but all I can think about is her kind and generous heart. Don´t get me wrong, I´ve got plenty of funny stories, she was a hilarious old lady, but she´s definitely better known for her giving nature. For almost 40 years she volunteered at Siena Francis House, helping with dinner service every Thursday and donating food, clothing, and whatever else she could give. If you needed help she did whatever she could to help. That´s what she did, it´s who she was, and it´s how she´ll be remembered. I love you and I´ll miss you, Teddy Grams!
Megan Wilcox
December 21, 2020
My sincere condolences on the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful aunt and godmother to me. I remember Aunt Alice as a vibrant, strong and independent woman. She is in peace now in heaven.
Mary Ann McAuliffe
December 20, 2020
We at the Siena Francis House were saddened to hear of Alice´s passing. Alice had been a VERY long-serving volunteer in our kitchen and dining room, since the early 1980s. Not only did Alice serve for decades, she also made personal connections with our guests. She knew many of them, by name, and would ask them about their lives, their plans, their families, etc. We´ve missed seeing Alice these last couple of years and, no doubt, she missed being able to come and serve. We owe a debt of gratitude to Alice for her sustained support of our organization. She was a wonderful, caring and amazingly other-centered person. - Tim Sully, Siena Francis House Development Director.
Tim Sully
December 20, 2020
your mom was one of my mom's best friends at St. Adalbert. i am sure she and Susie are having a great time in heaven!! so sorry for your loss especially at holiday time. God bless all of you!!! Paulette Smith
Paulette Mitzlaff Smith
December 19, 2020
Maggie I just wanted to tell you I always enjoyed talking with your mom at the various family functions she shared wonderful stories of her life sometimes she was confused who I was married to but that's ok I know how much you loved having her to yourself in colorado what a blessing you and I have had with our moms. Love you sister in law Denise and Jim love to Megan too
Denise & Jim Zach
December 19, 2020
Mary, I´m so sorry to hear about the lose of your mom. Sending my prayers to you and your family.
Jean Rieschl
December 19, 2020
Mary and your family: So sorry for your loss. Alice was a great lady. Missed seeing and speaking to her at mass, after we moved to Bellevue. Have thought of her often.
Joyce and Dave Mraz
December 18, 2020
We met in 2001and spent may memorable times with the Dreams of Eagles Organization. Alice was always there for who ever needed her and always had wisdom to share. She will be missed by all. My sincere condolences to Mary and the rest of the family for your loss.
Shelli Wingett
December 18, 2020
Mary, I´m so sorry for the loss of your mom. You took very good care of her. You´re in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Cowling
December 18, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. At this time of social distancing we are sending our hugs and prayers virtually!! Know we are sharing in your loss. God bless you all!
Rick & Cece Fanciullo
December 18, 2020
Denise Vrtiska
December 18, 2020
Alice was the the kindest of souls, a great bridge player and a good friend. She will be remembered by many.
BARB JONES
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jim Sloger
December 18, 2020
Mary, I was so sad to hear of your moms passing. She was just the best! Remember all those years she took us girls to the haunted houses? I still think of her every Halloween. Hoping the great memories of her will get you through this time of sorrow.
Joyce (White) Findeis
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the families.
Cathy Susterka
December 18, 2020
