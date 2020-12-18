Adams, Alice M.
December 14, 1929 - December 17, 2020
Preceded by husband, Robert; and great-grandsons, Xander Fanciullo, Bodhi Wilcox. Survived by sons, Richard (Mary), John (Tammy); daughters, Mary Adams, Margaret Zach (Larry); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.
Private Family Funeral Mass: Monday, Monday, Dec. 21st, 11am, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Memorials to Siena Francis House. To view live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.