Babb, Alice F.
September 14, 1944 - March 13, 2022
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, George on March 4, 2022; brother, Ralph Gene Turner. She is survived by daughters, Karen (Mike) Nelson, Laura Babb; sisters, Janet (Don) VanAsperen, Jackie (John) Ambroz; sister-in-law, Mary Turner; grandchildren, Mike, Kristin, Michaela, Jacob, Jessica; 9 great grandchildren; many other relatives & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for Alice and George at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St. Omaha, NE 68137 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.