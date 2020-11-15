Wallis, Alice Elizabeth (Hadsell)



December 3, 1939 - November 2, 2020



Alice passed away at home in Glendale, CA. Preceded in death by husband, Dr. David E. Wallis; parents, Glen C. and Bettynell Hadsell; and brother, Glen C. Hadsell, Jr. Survived by her children in Glendale: Lorraine E. Wallis Tretsven (Arn), Dr. Eileen V. Wallis, and John D. Wallis; and grandson, Max. Survived also by sisters in Omaha, Cynthia Hadsell and Carolyn Hadsell. Alice was born in Lincoln, NE. She graduated from Dundee, Central High and Omaha University. During college she worked at the Dundee Smart Shop. She met her husband in the choir at First United Methodist Church. They moved to his home in California and he began work for JPL. Alice was recognized for her dedication as the president of the Glenoaks Elementary PTA, among other volunteer activities. She worked as the office administrator for the Valley Vista School. Alice was dedicated to her family and pets until she succumbed to dementia with Lewy Body disease. The family is indebted to Sonia Reyes, her devoted caregiver.



A Service for her Inurnment will be held in 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.