Fleming, Alice Virginia
August 19, 1946 - December 8, 2020
Alice Virginia Fleming, Age 74, passed away in Omaha on December 8, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1946 in Omaha, NE. Alice was a proud graduate of St. Margaret Mary Elementary School, Duchesne Academy and Kansas University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was an incredibily kind and gentle soul. Alice had a fulfilling career as a teacher who touched so many peoples lives. She was active in the Omaha Community, a member of the Jumior League of Omaha and the founder of Le Jardin Garden Club. She was preceded in death by son, T. J. DiBiase; parents, John and Betty Henry and brother Terry O'Neil. Survived by husband, Michael Fleming; daughter, Betsy (Ryan) Benis, step-sons, Kyle (Michelle) Fleming, Patrick (Jennifer) Fleming; grandchildren, Emmerson and Noah DiBiase, Connnor Fleming, Michael and Jade Fleming.
SERVICES will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Margaret Mary School Computer Lab.
