Many years ago my wife and I met Alice at an event in the Raynor Center when I was busy trying to introduce a tool called Project Connect to local schools. She was excited to accept my offer from the Pioneers to introduce telephone technology by playing games on the web. My community grew quickly over the years but in my first year I awarded Saint Margaret Mary School with a very nice computer. So many other schools were reluctant to take advantage of this FREE product offered by Lucent Technologies to places where chidren were learning. As a result of her standing as my first participant and many others over the years who found out about Project Connect I received an award for recruitment from the Pioneers. It all started with Alice. Thank You Alice!

Jerry Golmanavich December 18, 2020