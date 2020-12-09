Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Virginia Fleming
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Fleming, Alice Virginia

August 19, 1946 - December 8, 2020

Alice Virginia Fleming, Age 74, passed away in Omaha on December 8, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1946 in Omaha, NE. Alice was a proud graduate of St. Margaret Mary Elementary School, Duchesne Academy and Kansas University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was an incredibily kind and gentle soul. Alice had a fulfilling career as a teacher who touched so many peoples lives. She was active in the Omaha Community, a member of the Jumior League of Omaha and the founder of Le Jardin Garden Club. She was preceded in death by son, T. J. DiBiase; parents, John and Betty Henry and brother Terry O'Neil. Survived by husband, Michael Fleming; daughter, Betsy (Ryan) Benis, step-sons, Kyle (Michelle) Fleming, Patrick (Jennifer) Fleming; grandchildren, Emmerson and Noah DiBiase, Connnor Fleming, Michael and Jade Fleming.

SERVICES will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Margaret Mary School Computer Lab.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Many years ago my wife and I met Alice at an event in the Raynor Center when I was busy trying to introduce a tool called Project Connect to local schools. She was excited to accept my offer from the Pioneers to introduce telephone technology by playing games on the web. My community grew quickly over the years but in my first year I awarded Saint Margaret Mary School with a very nice computer. So many other schools were reluctant to take advantage of this FREE product offered by Lucent Technologies to places where chidren were learning. As a result of her standing as my first participant and many others over the years who found out about Project Connect I received an award for recruitment from the Pioneers. It all started with Alice. Thank You Alice!
Jerry Golmanavich
December 18, 2020
Alice was a great teacher for my daughters and always seemed excited to see us. Her whole face smiled. Thanks Alice for your kindness.
R.J. Neary
December 17, 2020
My parents and Alice´s parents were best friends so I grew up with Alice. Alice was a couple years older than me and I always admired her kindness and beauty. The world is without one extremely nice and caring person.
Bill Miskell
December 16, 2020
All 3 of my children had classes with Alice. She was a sweet and kind person. I always looked forward to seeing her in the neighborhood. She will be missed.
Cathy Ciaccio
December 12, 2020
You were my neighbor, my teacher at SMM, and an amazing woman. Thinking of you and your warm smile. I´m so sorry I couldn´t see you one last time before you left us. Know you were loved by all who met you. Sending you and your remaining family so much love- The Zmijewski´s
Emily Zmijewski
December 10, 2020
Mike, I am so sorry for your loss. You and yours will be in my prayers. God Bless!!
Ross A Pantano
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results