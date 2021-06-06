Menu
Alice Virginia Henry Fleming
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Fleming, Alice Virginia Henry

August 19, 1946 - December 8, 2020

Alice was a proud graduate of St. Margaret Mary Elementary School, Duchesne Academy and Kansas University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was an incredibily kind and gentle soul. Alice had a fulfilling career as a teacher who touched so many peoples lives. She was active in the Omaha Community, a member of the Jumior League of Omaha and the founder of Le Jardin Garden Club. She was preceded in death by son, T. J. DiBiase; parents, John and Betty Henry; and brother, Terry O'Neil. Alice is survived by her husband, Michael Fleming; daughter, Betsy (Ryan) Benis; step-sons, Kyle (Michelle) Fleming, Patrick (Jennifer) Fleming; grandchildren, Emmerson and Noah DiBiase, Connor Fleming, Michael and Jade Fleming; brother, Dr. Michael (Kitty) O'Neil; neices and nephews.

SERVICES: Saturday June 12, 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Margaret Mary School Computer Lab.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are not many as nice as Alice!
Dave Van Metre
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sweet,kind and gracious,that's the Alice I knew thru high school and college. You are missed !
Sandy Buda
Friend
June 10, 2021
I loved working with such a kind and cheerful lady. I am out of town but would have come to honor her.
Kathy Klitzke
Work
June 7, 2021
