Fleming, Alice Virginia Henry
August 19, 1946 - December 8, 2020
Alice was a proud graduate of St. Margaret Mary Elementary School, Duchesne Academy and Kansas University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was an incredibily kind and gentle soul. Alice had a fulfilling career as a teacher who touched so many peoples lives. She was active in the Omaha Community, a member of the Jumior League of Omaha and the founder of Le Jardin Garden Club. She was preceded in death by son, T. J. DiBiase; parents, John and Betty Henry; and brother, Terry O'Neil. Alice is survived by her husband, Michael Fleming; daughter, Betsy (Ryan) Benis; step-sons, Kyle (Michelle) Fleming, Patrick (Jennifer) Fleming; grandchildren, Emmerson and Noah DiBiase, Connor Fleming, Michael and Jade Fleming; brother, Dr. Michael (Kitty) O'Neil; neices and nephews.
SERVICES: Saturday June 12, 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Margaret Mary School Computer Lab.
