Gottsch, Alice L.
August 10, 1928 - February 26, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Ida Thierolf; loving husband, Lyle; brothers, Richard and Floyd Thierolf; sister, Mildred Runge. Survived by children, Richard (Pat), Gary (Karen), Marcy (Jim) Stern; grandchildren, Jennifer Gottsch, Deanna Engberg, Kerri (Seth) Porter, Daniel Gottsch, Aaron (Christa) Gottsch, Matthew Stern, Katherine Stern; great-grandchildren, James (Lauren) Engberg, Alexis Engberg, Wyatt Gottsch, Aiden Gottsch, Ella Porter, Emory Porter, Bowen Porter; great-great-grandson, Sawyer Engberg; beloved companion, "Pickles".
VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Springfield, NE and will be Live Streamed on Springfield First United Methodist Church Facebook Page. INTERMENT Springfield Cemetery.
In accordance with COVID-19 directed health measures, face masks and social distancing will be required at all events.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.