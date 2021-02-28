Menu
Alice L. Gottsch
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Gottsch, Alice L.

August 10, 1928 - February 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Ida Thierolf; loving husband, Lyle; brothers, Richard and Floyd Thierolf; sister, Mildred Runge. Survived by children, Richard (Pat), Gary (Karen), Marcy (Jim) Stern; grandchildren, Jennifer Gottsch, Deanna Engberg, Kerri (Seth) Porter, Daniel Gottsch, Aaron (Christa) Gottsch, Matthew Stern, Katherine Stern; great-grandchildren, James (Lauren) Engberg, Alexis Engberg, Wyatt Gottsch, Aiden Gottsch, Ella Porter, Emory Porter, Bowen Porter; great-great-grandson, Sawyer Engberg; beloved companion, "Pickles".

VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Springfield, NE and will be Live Streamed on Springfield First United Methodist Church Facebook Page. INTERMENT Springfield Cemetery.

In accordance with COVID-19 directed health measures, face masks and social distancing will be required at all events.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Springfield, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie Foged-Lee
March 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Alice was a wonderful lady that was so well loved by us both. She will truly be missed. Alice and Lyle came to visit us when they were in Juneau, Alaska and we were so excited that they took time out of their trip to see us.
Bill and Patti Tyler
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.
Susan Johnson
February 28, 2021
