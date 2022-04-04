Menu
Alice Mae Krieger
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Krieger, Alice Mae

September 12, 1921 - April 1, 2022

Alice Mae Krieger, age 100, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Alice was born on 12, 1921 in Flandreau, SD.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth A. Krieger.

Survived by children, Jim (Kathy) Krieger, and Gary (Shari) Krieger; 4 grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a teacher and librarian for many years.

Private Graveside Service for immediate family members. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
