Krieger, Alice Mae
September 12, 1921 - April 1, 2022
Alice Mae Krieger, age 100, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Alice was born on 12, 1921 in Flandreau, SD.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth A. Krieger.
Survived by children, Jim (Kathy) Krieger, and Gary (Shari) Krieger; 4 grandchildren and their spouses; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a teacher and librarian for many years.
Private Graveside Service for immediate family members. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
