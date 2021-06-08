Piper, Alice M.
June 29, 1939 - June 6, 2021
Bellevue, NE. Survived by son, Richard (Marilyn); daughters, Renee (Steve) and Tasha (Bob); grandchildren, Nick (Olivia), Aubrie (Charlie), Luke, Savannah, Joshua (Hannah), Justin (Claire), Josiah, Michael (Kaitlyn), Sarah (Howie); great-grandchildren, Jagger, Knox, Nash.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 11th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Hope Center, Omaha.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.