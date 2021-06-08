Menu
Alice M. Piper
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Piper, Alice M.

June 29, 1939 - June 6, 2021

Bellevue, NE. Survived by son, Richard (Marilyn); daughters, Renee (Steve) and Tasha (Bob); grandchildren, Nick (Olivia), Aubrie (Charlie), Luke, Savannah, Joshua (Hannah), Justin (Claire), Josiah, Michael (Kaitlyn), Sarah (Howie); great-grandchildren, Jagger, Knox, Nash.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 11th at 10:30am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Hope Center, Omaha.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Dear Rich, Renee and Tasha and families, I just received the word that your mother, Alice, had gone home to be with her Heavenly Father. It was our good friend, Jo Wilson, who let me know, and that's what friends are for...blessed be the tie that binds our hearts in Christian love! We are saddened to learn of her passing but trust you find comfort and peace of mind in knowing she has joined the saints who have gone on before to her heavenly home. PTL
Beverly Channell
Friend
June 9, 2021
