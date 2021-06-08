Dear Rich, Renee and Tasha and families, I just received the word that your mother, Alice, had gone home to be with her Heavenly Father. It was our good friend, Jo Wilson, who let me know, and that's what friends are for...blessed be the tie that binds our hearts in Christian love! We are saddened to learn of her passing but trust you find comfort and peace of mind in knowing she has joined the saints who have gone on before to her heavenly home. PTL

Beverly Channell Friend June 9, 2021