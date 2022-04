Schiefelbein, Alice Maxine (Hart)March 22, 1935 - June 15, 2021Loving mother, preceded in death by husband, Jack Hart; husband, Ralph Schiefelbein; children, Michael Hart, Shawn Hart, Kathy Campbell, Mike Dooley. Survived by children, Jeff (Vicki) Hart, Becky Merica, Brian (Dennise) Hart, Tim (Yvette) Hart, Charlene Howell, Shirley Dooley, Pat Dooley, Sharon Dooley; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Monday, June 21, 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 22 at 10am with Interment to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com