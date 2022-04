Styskal, Alice H.December 29, 1923 - June 23, 2021Age 97 of Omaha..GRAVESIDE SERVICE, Wednesday, June 30, at 11am at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo, NE. Memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska. To leave Condolences, visit:SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624