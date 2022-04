Volenec, Alice F.



August 28, 2022 - March 28, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, William T. Survived by son, William J. (Pam); grandchildren, William L, Mickala, Katie.



VISITATION with the family: Sunday, 3-5pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at the mortuary. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 2, 2022.