Zimmerman, Alice R.



1931 – 2021



Alice Ruth Zimmerman, age 89, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Maryville, MO, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.



Alice was born on October 12, 1931 in Corning, IA to Walter E. and Blanche (Bixler) Arbuckle. She was a 1950 graduate of Corning Iowa High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Alice was a homemaker and member of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, NE.



She married Richard J. "Dick" Zimmerman on July 5, 1952 in Maryville, MO. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents and one brother, Fred Arbuckle, grandsons, Jay Distefano, Scott Distefano and Joe Gardiner.



Survivors include her children, Nancy Gardiner (John), Elkhorn, NE; Patty Andersen (Ron) Omaha, NE; Barbara Kalisch (Bob), Rathdrum, ID; Jane Byers (Bob), Waterloo, NE; Amy Steinauer (Nick), Elkhorn, NE; Tony Zimmerman (Susan), Omaha, NE; Mary Jo McElhose (Kelly), Elkhorn, NE; brother, John "Bill" WM (April) Arbuckle, Ankeny, IA; sister, Mary Jane Weisshaar (Joe), Creston, IA; 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 27th, 11am, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial: St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville. ROSARY: Sunday, September 26th, 5:30pm, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8pm. The family suggests memorials to the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE, or to the family for Ovarian Cancer Research.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.