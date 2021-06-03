I am so very sorry. I was checking to see how she was doing as I dont get the paper every dy...day. Oh the memories I have! Mostly Halloween, when she dressed up as a witch and gave out cady...candy. My Mom mentioned once to me that she met your Mom when she was taking me to school and Kristie was in a carriage? I'm not sure which of us girls it was. There was 112y2......were the Hammer girls, the Hunter girls, and the Horn girls. Then also the Huntzingers and 2 girls that had last names beginning with H. Those wre....were the days my friend we thought they'd never end. You must feel empty like I do. She seems so near and yet so far. There's not many of their generation left and we re the poorer for it. I hope we can measure up o their standad in one.....some small way. I pray that God comforts you and gives you peace. Rest in pece.....peace, Aileen.

Jacque Lumb Friend August 1, 2021