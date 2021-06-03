Menu
Aliene M. Hammer
1914 - 2021
BORN
1914
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Hammer, Aliene M. (Kelpe)

December 3, 1914 - May 31, 2021

Aliene was born on December 3, 1914 and passed into the arms of Jesus on May 31, 2021 at 106 1/2 years of age.

Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Henry O. and Mrs. Effie B. Kelpe; siblings Henry R., Marjorie Kammann, and William N.; and son-in-law, S. David Sedlak. She is survived by a family who loves her beyond words: 4 daughters, Carolyn Mott (Raymond), Rosalyn Sedlak, Jacquelyn Saylors (Charles), and Patricia Bolden; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nephews, Henry K. and Ron (Susan) Kelpe; and niece, Kathy Kush (Rod).

Aliene attended Grace United Methodist Church for 101 years and was secretary for 50 years until she retired at age 95. A proud 1932 graduate of South High and its May Queen of Achievement, last fall she was also honored as its oldest living alum. Many other honors and achievements over her long, grace-filled life. Most important is the legacy of faith in God which she lived out humbly and beautifully every day of her life.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, followed by Celebration of Life at 10am and Internment Service at 11am. Memorials suggested to Grace United Methodist Church or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I am so very sorry. I was checking to see how she was doing as I dont get the paper every dy...day. Oh the memories I have! Mostly Halloween, when she dressed up as a witch and gave out cady...candy. My Mom mentioned once to me that she met your Mom when she was taking me to school and Kristie was in a carriage? I'm not sure which of us girls it was. There was 112y2......were the Hammer girls, the Hunter girls, and the Horn girls. Then also the Huntzingers and 2 girls that had last names beginning with H. Those wre....were the days my friend we thought they'd never end. You must feel empty like I do. She seems so near and yet so far. There's not many of their generation left and we re the poorer for it. I hope we can measure up o their standad in one.....some small way. I pray that God comforts you and gives you peace. Rest in pece.....peace, Aileen.
Jacque Lumb
Friend
August 1, 2021
A lovely Christian women. It was a privilige to know her! She will be missed at Grace United Methodist Church.
April Kennedy
Other
June 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
JoanTejral
Friend
June 3, 2021
I remember meeting her many years ago. We had such a nice visit. What a beautiful lady. I live just one block from Grace. She will be missed in South Omaha.
Annette Chipman
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results