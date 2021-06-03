Hammer, Aliene M. (Kelpe)
December 3, 1914 - May 31, 2021
Aliene was born on December 3, 1914 and passed into the arms of Jesus on May 31, 2021 at 106 1/2 years of age.
Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Henry O. and Mrs. Effie B. Kelpe; siblings Henry R., Marjorie Kammann, and William N.; and son-in-law, S. David Sedlak. She is survived by a family who loves her beyond words: 4 daughters, Carolyn Mott (Raymond), Rosalyn Sedlak, Jacquelyn Saylors (Charles), and Patricia Bolden; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nephews, Henry K. and Ron (Susan) Kelpe; and niece, Kathy Kush (Rod).
Aliene attended Grace United Methodist Church for 101 years and was secretary for 50 years until she retired at age 95. A proud 1932 graduate of South High and its May Queen of Achievement, last fall she was also honored as its oldest living alum. Many other honors and achievements over her long, grace-filled life. Most important is the legacy of faith in God which she lived out humbly and beautifully every day of her life.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, followed by Celebration of Life at 10am and Internment Service at 11am. Memorials suggested to Grace United Methodist Church or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.