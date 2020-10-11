Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Allen D. Bouc
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Bouc, Allen D.

July 21, 1951 - October 7, 2020

Age 69 of Ashland, NE. Retired Omaha Firefighter. Survived by daughter, LeAnn Bouc, fiancé, Brian of Omaha; son, Daniel Bouc of Omaha; sister, Deborah (Bill) Barrett of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Nancy Bouc of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Delores Bouc; brother, Jason Bouc.

No Services

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Alan was the best friend one could have had growing up. Always kind , weird and funny. We reconnected at our 50th high school reunion last year and looked forward to our phone calls at least once a month. He had a good heart and mine will be empty missing him. God be with him.
Gary Blessing
October 10, 2020