Dau, Allen R.



Age 84



Allen R. Dau passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.



Survivors include daughters: Deb (Pat) Goodhard, Darla (Tyler) Bruhn, Danette (Tim) Brummels, Denise Wallace, Colleen (Doug) Dykstra; as well as numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids; and siblings, Barb Kroeger and Dennis (Carmen) Dau. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: October 24, from 2-5pm, at the Eagles Club in Elkhorn. Memorials to the Salvation Army.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.