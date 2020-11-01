Schrock, Allen L.



August 13, 1945 - October 28, 2020



Survived by wife, Liz Schrock; children, Thor (Kimberly) Schrock and Enid (Michael) Hillgren; 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Katelyn, Katie and Louie; brother, James Schrock; his extended family and many good friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, November 9, 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Sunday, November 8, 2-4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.