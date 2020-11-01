Menu
Allen L. Schrock
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Schrock, Allen L.

August 13, 1945 - October 28, 2020

Survived by wife, Liz Schrock; children, Thor (Kimberly) Schrock and Enid (Michael) Hillgren; 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Katelyn, Katie and Louie; brother, James Schrock; his extended family and many good friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, November 9, 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Sunday, November 8, 2-4pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
