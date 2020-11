Schrock, Allen L.August 13, 1943 - October 28, 2020MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel. The SERVICE will be webcast and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/366qwjw MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Sunday from 2-4pm, also at 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory72nd Street Chapel1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com