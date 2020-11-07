Menu
Allen L. Schrock
Schrock, Allen L.

August 13, 1943 - October 28, 2020

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel. The SERVICE will be webcast and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/366qwjw

MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Sunday from 2-4pm, also at 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
