Schrock, Allen L.
August 13, 1943 - October 28, 2020
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 10am at the 72nd Street Chapel. The SERVICE will be webcast and can be viewed at https://bit.ly/366qwjw
MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Sunday from 2-4pm, also at 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.