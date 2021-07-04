Ridner, Allen L.
February 9, 1957 - June 28, 2021
Survived by wife, Lynne M.; sons, Corey (Te) and Aaron; grandsons, Zachary and Brandon; sister, Jamie Arens.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6th from 4-5pm at West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 5pm.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
