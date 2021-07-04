Menu
Allen L. Ridner
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Ridner, Allen L.

February 9, 1957 - June 28, 2021

Survived by wife, Lynne M.; sons, Corey (Te) and Aaron; grandsons, Zachary and Brandon; sister, Jamie Arens.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6th from 4-5pm at West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 5pm.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jul
6
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
