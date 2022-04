Jackson, Allie MaeAugust 21, 1926 - December 19, 2021Survived by her children: Mary (Bill) Trotter, and Annie (Gene) Haynes.VISITATION: Tuesday, December 28, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. INTERMENT in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.Omaha, NE(402) 451-1000