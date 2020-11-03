Patton, Allison A.
November 20, 1994 - October 30, 2020
Preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Nancy Petry, and Jane Olafson. Survived by father, Ron (Kelly) Patton Jr.; mother, Michelle (James) Olafson; brother, Guy Patton; grandparents: Ron and Mary Patton Sr., Tom Mroczek, Deb and Mike Moeller; aunts and uncles: Buffy Patton, Marcy (Jim) Mancuso, Joe (Angie) Olafson, Marcy (Jeff) Mahoney, Audrey (Pat) Cross, Amy Krist, Aaron (Nicole) Mroczek; cousins: Jimmie (Taylor), Andrew (Victoria), Emma, Jake, Gunnar, Nolan, Connor, Claire, Caleb, Chloe, Carter, Elliott, Cora, Calvin, Willa; loving boyfriend, Addison Meyers; special friend, Aidan Meyers; best friend, Caleb Cooney; and a host of many other family and friends.
SERVICES: 1:30pm Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, Nov. 5, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Balance Autism.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.